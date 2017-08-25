Michigan prosecutor stops defendant stabbing self in neck

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A witness says a defendant just bound over for trial on two felony assault charges started jabbing a broken pen into his neck until a prosecutor and police officers stopped him.

District Court Administrator Anethia Brewer says Everic Allen suffered superficial injuries Friday morning and was treated at the Lansing Police Department before being transported to the Ingham County Jail.

Brewer says Allen’s hands were shackled during the incident.

Attorney Luke Goodrich told the Lansing State Journal he was seated nearby and saw Joel Martinez, the assistant prosecutor who had just argued Allen’s case, rush to prevent Allen from further hurting himself. Police officers then helped Martinez.

Goodrich says it didn’t appear that Allen was trying to hurt anyone other than himself.