One person dies in Fruitport house fire

Posted 3:16 AM, August 25, 2017, by , Updated at 03:40AM, August 25, 2017

FRUITPORT, Mich. —  One person has died in a fully-involved house fire that broke out on East Pontaluna Road in Fruitport just before midnight Thursday.

A total of three occupants were unaccounted for when crews arrived on the scene, officials told FOX 17.  Fire crews were able to successfully locate and evacuate two of the three occupants.

It is unclear what started this fire and it is still an active situation.

