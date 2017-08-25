Polish Festival brings authentic food & culture to Grand Rapids this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Polish food, traditions, and culture have made their way to Rosa Parks Circle for the Polish Festival this weekend.

Now in its 38th year, the Polish Festival will provide authentic Polish dishes, history, culture, music, and so much more for everyone in West Michigan to enjoy.

The Polish Festival will be happening August 25-27. On Friday and Saturday they'll be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events, vendors, and entertainment visit polishheritagesociety.com.