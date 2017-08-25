× Portage 2nd grade class in the running for math and science grant

PORTAGE, Mich. — Time is winding down for area students to win a grant from Orkin Pest Control that benefit math and science programs.

Mallory Orderline’s 2nd grade class at Central Elementary is getting closer to winning the cash, but organizers say they still need votes to secure a win.

Organizers of the math and science program say all you have to do to cast a vote is “like” Mallory’s classroom photo on the Orkin Facebook page.

The winning class of the nationwide contest will receive $5,000.

To read the official rules and cast your vote click here.

Voting ends tonight at midnight.