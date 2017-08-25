× Several players suspended for Tigers, Yankees brawl; Cabrera suspended 7 games

NEW YORK – Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has been suspended seven games by Major League Baseball for “inciting the first bench-clearing incident” in Thursday’s game with the New York Yankees.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has been suspended four games for fighting. Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson was suspended four games for intentionally throwing a pitch at the Yankees’ Todd Frazier after both teams had received warnings.

Also receiving suspensions for Thursday’s brawls: Yankees catcher Austin Romine (2 games) and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus (1 game).

All five were also fined undisclosed amounts.

Other players and coaches of the Yankees who were fined are: Manager Joe Girardi, Bench Coach Rob Thomson, outfielder Brett Gardner, pitcher Tommy Kahnle, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier. Cooper and Frazier are on the disabled list and entered the field. Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias was also fined.

All suspensions are effective Friday unless the players file appeals. The Tigers are in Chicago this weekend for series against the White Sox and the Yankees are in New York hosting the Seattle Mariners.