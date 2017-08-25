‘She continues to amaze me’ — Police officer’s wife creates charity to help kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Beth Thayer is a mother and wife of a Battle Creek police officer, yet somehow she manages to find time for four jobs. Her newest gig is founder and president of the There's That Smile Foundation.

The foundation equips police cars with bundles of books and toys so officers can give them to children who are witnesses or victims of domestic violence or any other instance where police are involved. Each bundle includes a stuffed animal and book wrapped in a blue ribbon, symbolizing the Thin Blue Line.

"I pictured an officer walking up to a child who was crying or upset and handing them the bundle and how could they not smile?" Beth said. "I’m hoping it will be an impact on the kids so they have a good moment."

Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker says these bundles aren't just helping kids. "You know it's also for us as well," Blocker said. "This is something that can help the officer relieve some of that pain and shock about how we treat one another."

Beth's husband, Ryan, says he's proud of his wife. Beth says the feeling is mutual.

"I feel like [my husband] never feels like he can do enough. It's just a hard job."

"I'm very proud of her, she continues to amaze me she has the biggest heart of anyone I've ever met," Ryan said.

The bundles are from the Kohls Care Line, meaning 100 percent of the net profit from sales of those items are donated to support children's initiatives in communities nationwide. That means, if you donate to the There's That Smile Foundation, you're ultimately benefiting two charities.

This Saturday from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m., Beth will be out collecting donations at BCPD's Back to School Bash at the Lakeview Square Mall.