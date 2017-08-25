Support the fight against breast cancer at ‘Race for the Cure’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The world's largest, most successful fundraising and education event for breast cancer, The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, is coming to Grand Rapids

Nikki Coy, Director of Operations at Spectrum Health Cancer Center and Travis Mix, Events Director at Komen Michigan talk about the upcoming race.

Komen and Spectrum Health work together every day to provide mammograms and diagnostic services for uninsured and under-insured women in the community. They don't want the lack of insurance coverage to be an excuse to skip a mammogram, so this event works hard to raise money so every woman can get screened.

The money raised from this even will go towards programs such as:

Screening, diagnosis and treatment services.

Safe and accurate breast cancer information.

Patient navigation programs.

Along with the 5K Run/Walk, there will also be a Passionately Pink Photo Booth, a Survivors Hospitality Tent, and other family friendly games and activities.

Race for the Cure is on Saturday, September 16 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. Registration and packet pick up starts at 6:30 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.

For more information or to register, visit komenmichigan.org.