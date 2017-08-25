West Michigan volunteers helping with hurricane relief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Hurricane Harvey swelling up in strength Friday reaching category 4. People across Texas brace for its impact as volunteers here in West Michigan are doing what they can to help.

World Renew is a religious based, international, non-profit group. Their primary goal is long term recovery. They help people rebuild their homes.

“The first part is taking out everything that is wet and dirty and can’t be used anymore,” says Bob Laarman, with World Renew. “Putting insulation back in, drywall back in, new floors. Often times new roofs, because the wind blows off the roof.”

West Michigan American Red Cross volunteers will also be down in the disaster relief zone, dealing with the immediate aftermath response.

“Hopefully people are getting out of the way I don’t want to hear about any fatalities because they have had plenty of notice on this,” says Tony VanDyke, American Red Cross. “There will be American red cross volunteers from all over the country.”

It will be a very large relief effort.

“We are looking at a multi-level disaster relief operation so we are already projecting this to cost into the millions of dollars.” Says Nikki Salladay, with the American Red Cross.

Another group, ‘International Aid’ is gearing up to send thousands of relief care bags with important items like toothpaste and soap.

“These types of hygiene products that we provide help to uplift the spirit and to help people get clean and become human again.” Says Loyd Jenkins, communications manager, International Aid.

These groups are doing what they can to be of service to help those that will be dealing with the disaster left behind from hurricane Harvey.

You can help volunteer or donate by going to International Aid or World Renew