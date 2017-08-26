5 Falcons score as East Kentwood wins big in opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich--- East Kentwood got off to quick start on the 2017 campaign as they defeated L'Anse Creuse North 45-6 in the GRidiron Classic at Lubbers Stadium. The Falcons had 5 different players score touchdowns in the winning effort, and junior running back Kionte Blakely had 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns.