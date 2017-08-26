ALLENDALE, Mich--- East Kentwood got off to quick start on the 2017 campaign as they defeated L'Anse Creuse North 45-6 in the GRidiron Classic at Lubbers Stadium. The Falcons had 5 different players score touchdowns in the winning effort, and junior running back Kionte Blakely had 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
5 Falcons score as East Kentwood wins big in opener
-
Battle of Grand Rapids set for Saturday
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Ottawa Hills senior Aniya Davis ready for Track and Field state finals
-
Weekend lane and ramp closures on I-196 and I-94
-
-
Two receive ‘cutting’ wounds in eatery at Beltline and 28th
-
5th annual walk honors Kentwood Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan
-
Supreme Court: Tax breaks OK for for-profit Michigan schools
-
Public Works on public display in Kentwood
-
Lots of Fourth of July parades around West Michigan on Monday & Tuesday
-
-
Kentwood man killed in Ottawa County motorcycle crash
-
Water restrictions in Grand Rapids area this weekend
-
Wyoming and Kentwood see increase in thefts from vehicles