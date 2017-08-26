A sunny Saturday ahead of the next round of shower and storm chances

WEST MICHIGAN – Saturday is expected to have a mostly sunny sky with calm winds as high pressure continues to be in demand in West Michigan. Temperatures remain a bit cooler and slightly below average in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

West Michigan stays dry until the mainly the evening hours Sunday night when our next rain and storm chances move in. A low pressure system will continue to move east late Sunday night into Monday morning bringing this chance for showers and storms.

Showers and storms will continue in West Michigan through Tuesday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. We should gain about a tenth to a quarter inch of rainfall over the few days. Temperatures will warm and sunshine will return by the middle of the work week.