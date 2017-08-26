BC Harper Creek Edges Gull Lake 15-14

RICHLAND, Mich. -- Gull Lake kicked off their season at home with new head coach Ryan Gallogly against Battle Creek Harper Creek.

Gull Lake lead 8-7 at halftime, but BC Harper Creek had great defense all night, scoring twice on a pick 6 to edge out Gull Lake by one to win 15-14 the final.

