ALLENDALE, Mich -- Senior quarterback C.J. Curtis ran for 4 touchdowns as NorthPointe Christian beat Spring Lake 38-14 in the opening game of the GRidiron Classic Saturday at Grand Valley State University.

The Mustangs outscored the Lakers 28-0 in the 2nd half, just as they did last year in a 28-27 win at Spring Lake.