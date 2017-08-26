× Cass County driver injured when car strikes tree

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized after her car hit a tree Saturday morning in Cass County.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 9:56 a.m. Saturday on M-62 near Hess Road in Jefferson Township.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found that a vehicle had struck a tree with the driver trapped inside. Edwardsburg Fire and Life Care were able to extricate the driver, who was identified as Donna Vanvooren, 70, of Edwardsburg.

She was transported to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Deputies said seat belts were used and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Edwardsburg Police Department and Edwardsburg Fire and Life Care assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.