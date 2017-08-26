Cena the War Dog to be laid to rest Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LYON, Mich. -- Hundreds of people expected to attend an emotional service Saturday at the Michigan War Dog Memorial to lay Cena the War Dog to rest after losing his battle with bone cancer last month.

The bomb sniffing black lab will be buried with full military honors Saturday at noon. He served alongside Marine Corporal Jeffery DeYoung in Afghanistan.

A funeral convoy of jeeps will travel from Muskegon and Battle Creek to the service.

Cena's funeral is free to attend if you'd like to pay your respects.

His funeral comes this same week the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum in Muskegon set up a special memorial recognizing Cena and some of his canine comrades.