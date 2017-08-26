Grand Rapids Catholic Central Beats Country Day, 20-7, in Finals Rematch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central is very familiar with Detroit Country Day, having played them in the Division 4 state finals just last season. The result was the same still, as the Cougars won Friday's 2017 opener by a score of 20-7.

Catholic Central scored two touchdowns in the 1st quarter to jump out to the early lead, one that they never relinquished.

The Cougars were led by senior QB Jack Bowen, who threw for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for another, and RB Nolan Fugate, who rushed for 128 yards on 19 carries.

Catholic Central has made the playoffs 9 straight seasons and is looking to end the season as state champions again in 2017.