WHITEHALL, Mich -- Senior running back and linebacker Thomas Griggs scored on an 80-yard run early in the 4th quarter to give the Rockets the lead, and forced a fumble late with Whitehall driving as Kelloggsville knocked off the Vikings 26-23.

Last season it was Whitehall that won at Kelloggsville 51-48.

The Rockets host Lakeview next week while the Vikings host Mason County Central.