Kent City rides big fourth quarter to win over Ravenna

ALLENDALE, Mich--- Ravenna and Kent City met as part of the GRidiron Classic at Lubbers Stadium, and the two teams played a close game with the Bulldogs trailing by one after three quarters of play. The Eagles score three touchdowns in the fourth to pull away and get the 41-20 victory. Kent City junior Gio Weeks led the way for the Eagles with 157 yards on 13 carries for three touchdowns.