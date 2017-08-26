ALLENDALE, Mich--- Ravenna and Kent City met as part of the GRidiron Classic at Lubbers Stadium, and the two teams played a close game with the Bulldogs trailing by one after three quarters of play. The Eagles score three touchdowns in the fourth to pull away and get the 41-20 victory. Kent City junior Gio Weeks led the way for the Eagles with 157 yards on 13 carries for three touchdowns.
Kent City rides big fourth quarter to win over Ravenna
