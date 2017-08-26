Kent City rides big fourth quarter to win over Ravenna

Posted 11:15 PM, August 26, 2017, by

ALLENDALE, Mich--- Ravenna and Kent City met as part of the GRidiron Classic at Lubbers Stadium, and the two teams played a close game with the Bulldogs trailing by one after three quarters of play. The Eagles score three touchdowns in the fourth to pull away and get the 41-20 victory. Kent City junior Gio Weeks led the way for the Eagles with 157 yards on 13 carries for three touchdowns.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s