Lowell Rolls Over Warren DeLaSalle, 36-6

DETROIT, Mich. -- Lowell got their season off to a great start, defeating Warren DeLaSalle 36-6 at Wayne State University. The game was apart of the Prep Kickoff Classic and the 2nd straight year that the Red Arrows opened against the Pilots.

Red Arrow QB David Kruse rushed for 126 yards and 3 touchdowns, part of a Lowell ground attack that gained 180 total yards.

The Lowell defense came up with 3 turnovers: an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced turnover on downs. They held Warren DeLaSalle to a total of 110 yards on the ground.

The Red Arrows have made the playoffs 18 straight seasons.