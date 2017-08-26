Man dies in Lake Odessa rollover accident involving tractor

Posted 10:55 PM, August 26, 2017, by , Updated at 05:16AM, August 27, 2017

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died in a rollover crash while riding a tractor Saturday night.

Dispatchers say it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of M-66 and Henderson Road.

Investigators say the driver, only identified as a 59-year-old Lake Odessa man was found dead in a drainage ditch near the 300 block of West Henderson Road on private property.

The victim was found by family members who called first responders to the scene.

It is not clear what led up to the crash but it remains under investigation.

