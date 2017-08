Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Tigers top prospect Matt Manning threw 6 scoreless innings and struck out 6 in his 1st home start since joining the Whitecaps.

This was easily Manning's best start since joining West Michigan after failing to get out of the 2nd inning in either of his previous 2 starts.

Manning allowed 3 hits and walked 2 batter throwing 75 pitches, 49 for strikes.

The Whitecaps won the game against Bowling Green 3-0.