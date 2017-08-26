Montague Crushes Reed City, 48-14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTAGUE, Mich. -- Montague got their 2017 season off to a great start, with a 48-14 thumping of powerhouse Reed City.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st quarter and never looked back, taking a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Sebastian Archer was the story on offense with 214 total yards and three total touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, while Joe Rupert was a standout on the defensive side of the ball, with 15 total tackles.

Reed City has won double digit games 5 of the last 6 seasons. The loss gainst Montague was their 3nd regular season loss since the start of the 2011 season.

Montague has made the playoffs 15 of the last 16 years.