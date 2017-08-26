North Muskegon Outlasts Hesperia in Double OT

Posted 12:17 AM, August 26, 2017, by

HESPERIA, Mich. -- North Muskegon took the trip to Hesperia in week one and it was an exciting one to start of the season.

North Muskegon won 28-27 in double overtime.

