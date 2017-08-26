Planned power outage to affect at least 2k Consumers Energy customers

Posted 1:38 AM, August 26, 2017, by , Updated at 06:36AM, August 26, 2017

BARRY AND ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. -- Consumers Energy is reminding Allegan and Barry County residents of a planned outage affecting at least 2,500 customers Saturday.

Power is expected to be off starting at 11 p.m. Saturday night and is expected to go for eight hours, until 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

The area is bordered by Keller Road, Manning Lake Road, Milo Road, and Enzian Road.

The outage is so consumers can connect a new power line near Delton and is part of a $6 million  improvement.

If need be, the back up date for the outage is September 9.

