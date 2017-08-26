Rising gas prices possible in Michigan following Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- With Hurricane Harvey moving onto the Gulf Coast, many of us may be wondering if we can expect to see rising gas prices here in Michigan.

Gas Buddy analysts say we may not see any increase until Monday or Wednesday and it depends on how much damage Houston, Texas gets.

"If there is a lot of damage we could see a price hike first thing Monday morning but if there is less damage then expected then it may be Wednesday before prices go up again," said Patrick Dehaan, a fuel and oil analyst with Gas Buddy.

Experts are advising you to fill up now before the prices at the pump get more expensive.