Throop Leads Grant To Season Opening Win Over Shelby

Posted 12:53 AM, August 26, 2017, by

SHELBY, Mich -- Senior quarterback Trenton Throop picked up right where he left off in 2016 as he led the Tigers to 40-0 win over Shelby in the season opener Friday night.

