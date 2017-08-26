Throop Leads Grant To Season Opening Win Over Shelby

SHELBY, Mich -- Senior quarterback Trenton Throop picked up right where he left off in 2016 as he led the Tigers to 40-0 win over Shelby in the season opener Friday night.
