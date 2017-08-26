× Today is day two of the 13th Annual 28th Street Metro Cruise

WYOMING, Mich. — Today is day two of the annual 28th Street Metro Cruise.

It is going on today from 9 am to 9 pm at Roger’s Plaza in Wyoming.

There will be hundreds of collector, antique, and sports cars on display and driving up and down 28th Street. The event kicks off with a Tribute to the Veterans at 9 am. The Pinup Girl Competition Finale is at 11 am.

There will also be plenty of food trucks and entertainment throughout the day.

Admission to all areas of the event is free of charge.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.