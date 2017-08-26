× Western M-6 now closed in both directions

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Both directions of travel on westbound M-6 are now off limits to traffic.

That’s the heavily traveled stretch between Wilson Avenue and Interstate 196.

The westbound lanes shut down at noon Saturday and will remain closed until Nov. 6.

It’s all being done to allow work on a $9.5 million project rebuilding both directions of a three-mile piece that has been one of West Michigan’s worst stretches of roadway.

The eastbound lanes are scheduled to reopen on Sept. 15. They’ve been closed to traffic since July 8.

Detours for both directions are posted.