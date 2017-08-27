A mostly dry Sunday with evening scattered rain chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday is expected to have a partly cloudy sky with isolated to scattered chances for showers and possible thunderstorms primarily in the second half of the day. Temperatures start off warmer and will once again work into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

A low pressure system will continue to move southeast throughout Sunday and into Monday bringing the chance for showers and possible storms. Sunday will start off with very light isolated showers and then by late morning West Michigan will see a break in rain chances and cloud cover. We may even have some sunshine by mid-afternoon before clouds redevelop and scattered showers and a possible storm move back in starting around your dinner hour.

Showers and storms will continue in West Michigan through Tuesday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. We should gain about a quarter to a half inch of rainfall over the few days. Temperatures will warm and sunshine will return by late week.