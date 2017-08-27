× Bike rider struck and killed in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A bicycle rider died after riding into the path of a car Saturday evening.

At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle at the intersection of Maple Island Road and the Muskatawa Bike Path in Sullivan Township.

Based on the ongoing investigation, preliminary findings show that James Larue of North Muskegon was riding a bike westbound on the Muskatawa Bike Path when he did not stop at the intersection with Maple Island Road and rode into the path of a northbound motor vehicle driven by Ronald Griggs and was hit.

Larue was taken to Hackle Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Larue was not wearing a bike helmet.

A passenger in the car also was taken to Hackley Hospital.

Deputies said drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The incident was investigated by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office with the Michigan State Police assisting.

Larue was provided medical attention on scene by the Fruitport Fire Department with assistance from the Ravenna Fire Department and Promed.