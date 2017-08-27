Man dies in Barry County motorcycle crash

Posted 9:43 PM, August 27, 2017, by

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say Shane Doorn, 39, of Hastings, died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on Briggs Road near M-179 Highway in Yankee Springs Township in Barry County.

According to Michigan State Police, Doorn lost control of his motorcycle while rounding a curve. He was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and into the path of an oncoming vehicle that was traveling north on Briggs Road.

Police say he was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s