Man dies in Barry County motorcycle crash

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say Shane Doorn, 39, of Hastings, died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on Briggs Road near M-179 Highway in Yankee Springs Township in Barry County.

According to Michigan State Police, Doorn lost control of his motorcycle while rounding a curve. He was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and into the path of an oncoming vehicle that was traveling north on Briggs Road.

Police say he was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.