Mona Shores Makes Statement at the Big House, Pounds Canton 41-23

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Mona Shores made a statement that was not only inspiring but thoroughly impressive, in their season opener on Saturday afternoon against KLAA powerhouse Canton. The Mona Shores faithful showed up in droves to support their Sailors at the University of Michigan, as they drubbed the Chiefs 41-23.

The Sailors got down 7-0 early but took the lead for good in the 2nd quarter on a keeper by QB Tristan Robbins to make it 14-7. From there they showcased a wide array of talent that included wideouts Damari Roberson and Keyshawn Summerville, and running backs D'Anthony Davis and Sincere Dent. Robbins, Roberson, Davis and Dent all finished with touchdowns in the game. Every time the Chiefs would cut the deficit down, Mona Shores had an answer.

Leading 28-17 at halftime, the Sailors didn't back down when Canton cut the lead to 28-23 late in the 3rd quarter. The Mona Shores defense was impressive, especially in the 4th quarter, as they stopped the Chiefs on downs several times as well as forced a fumble. The fumble, recovered by junior lineman Josh Hill, essentially sealed the game with 10 minutes to play in the game.

The Sailors will now take on Zeeland West next week before heading to Rockford in Week 3. Mona Shores has now won 6 straight season openers.

The Canton Chiefs have made the playoffs 16 out of the last 17 years and haven't had a losing season since 1999.