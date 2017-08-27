Oprah spotted in Grand Rapids for the second time this week

Posted 3:35 AM, August 27, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Oprah was spotted in Grand Rapids Saturday for the second time this week shopping for clothes.

She apparently made a pit stop at Leigh’s, a clothing store, at 1942 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids.

The store uploaded a photo of Oprah and some of their employees saying she left the store with a bag and a smile on her face.

You may remember earlier this week she was spotted downtown  interviewing Congressman Justin Amash.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s