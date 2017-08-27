× Oprah spotted in Grand Rapids for the second time this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Oprah was spotted in Grand Rapids Saturday for the second time this week shopping for clothes.

She apparently made a pit stop at Leigh’s, a clothing store, at 1942 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids.

The store uploaded a photo of Oprah and some of their employees saying she left the store with a bag and a smile on her face.

You may remember earlier this week she was spotted downtown interviewing Congressman Justin Amash.