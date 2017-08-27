Smartphone anxiety is a real thing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(FOX17) -- Your attachment to your smartphone could lead to separation anxiety. That is according to a new study that looked at how healthy people's relationships with their smartphones were.

It says people who use their phones for storing and sharing personal memories are more likely to be attached to them.

Those people feel like they're missing something if that phone is not within reach.

Researchers say you can deal with this anxiety by turning your phone off once in awhile, so you can be more comfortable with being disconnected.