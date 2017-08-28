55-year-old woman charged with robbing bank using bomb threat

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is facing charges after police say she robbed a bank by threatening to detonate an explosive device.

The Bath Township Police Department arrested 55-year-old Virginia Mae King of Morrice, Michigan, last Thursday after an investigation that was assisted by the FBI.

The Michigan State University Federal Credit Union on Marsh Road in Haslett was robbed Saturday, August 19th. Police say King went into the credit union just before 1:45 p.m. and demanded money. They say she threatened a bank teller with a bomb if she did not get the cash. She was given an undisclosed amount before she fled in a Kia Optima.

King was arraigned on charges of ‘bank robbery’ and ‘armed robbery’ this past Friday. Her bond was set at $25,000. She has since bonded out.

King is expected back in court in early September.