Be part of a research study: ‘All of Us’ aims to improve community health

In 2016, Spectrum Health was one of several prestigious health care organizations to receive a grant from the National Institutes for Health to help lead the largest U.S. research program on precision medicine.

Steve Heacock, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs & Research talks more about how patients can be a part of making history by participating in a brand new research program, All of Us.

The All of Us Research Program is a landmark study with the goal of engaging one million or more people living in the United States. The longitudinal study will allow people to access to the study information and data about them, provide feedback for improvement on their health, participate in other studies, and help change the future of health care.

Only patients of Spectrum Health can be a part of the research study, but every race, ethnicity, sex, gender, and sexual orientation are welcome to participate. However, patients must be 18-years-old or older and live in the United States.

It doesn't matter if patients are healthy, have a long-term illness, are insured or not, being a part of the study is free and they'll accept anyone.

To join the All of Us Research Program, visit spectrumhealth.org/allofus or call (833)-564-6255.