How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Be part of a research study: ‘All of Us’ aims to improve community health

Posted 11:58 AM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:56AM, August 28, 2017

In 2016, Spectrum Health was one of several prestigious health care organizations to receive a grant from the National Institutes for Health to help lead the largest U.S. research program on precision medicine.

Steve Heacock, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs & Research talks more about how patients can be a part of making history by participating in a brand new research program, All of Us.

The All of Us Research Program is a landmark study with the goal of engaging one million or more people living in the United States. The longitudinal study will allow people to access to the study information and data about them, provide feedback for improvement on their health, participate in other studies, and help change the future of health care.

Only patients of Spectrum Health can be a part of the research study, but every race, ethnicity, sex, gender, and sexual orientation are welcome to participate. However, patients must be 18-years-old or older and live in the United States.

It doesn't matter if patients are healthy, have a long-term illness, are insured or not, being a part of the study is free and they'll accept anyone.

To join the All of Us Research Program, visit spectrumhealth.org/allofus or call (833)-564-6255.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s