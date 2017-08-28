× Cedar Springs Brewing Company wins big at London World Beer Awards

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs Brewing Company received international attention at the London World Beer Awards.

According to an official press release, the brewery won for their Küsterer Original Weissbier, named “Best Bavarian Hefeweiss” in the U.S., Küsterer Salzburger Märzen, named “Best Seasonal German Pale” in the U.S. and Küsterer Weizenbock, named “Best Strong Wheat Beer” in the U.S.

“It is our goal to create a world-class destination here in Cedar Springs, Michigan,” said the brewery’s Director of Happiness David Ringler. “We are thrilled to once again have been recognized for the quality of our Bavarian and German style beers by an international judging organization.”

Officials say judges from around the world tasted over 1900 entries from 36 countries.

“Very few Americans have had the chance to truly experience some of these styles if they haven’t traveled to Europe,” Ringler said. “That’s why it’s our goal to create true-to-style Bavarian brews here in the U.S.”