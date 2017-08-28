How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Celebrate fall and all things apple at Sparta’s Michigan Apple Fest

Posted 12:45 PM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, August 28, 2017

It's time to celebrate all things apple at the Michigan Apple Fest in Sparta!

Everything at the festival will be apple themed, so there will be apple foods, drinks, and games. There will also be activities like a bounce house, a petting zoo, face painting, and so much more.

New to the festival this year, there will be a Gus Macker basketball tournament. To participate in the 3-on-3 tournament, go to macker.com to register.

Michigan Apple Fest will be taking place on September 9 and 10 at Rogers Park.

For a complete event schedule or for more information, visit spartachamber.com/michiganapplefest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s