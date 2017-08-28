Celebrate fall and all things apple at Sparta’s Michigan Apple Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to celebrate all things apple at the Michigan Apple Fest in Sparta!

Everything at the festival will be apple themed, so there will be apple foods, drinks, and games. There will also be activities like a bounce house, a petting zoo, face painting, and so much more.

New to the festival this year, there will be a Gus Macker basketball tournament. To participate in the 3-on-3 tournament, go to macker.com to register.

Michigan Apple Fest will be taking place on September 9 and 10 at Rogers Park.

For a complete event schedule or for more information, visit spartachamber.com/michiganapplefest.