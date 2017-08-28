How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

‘Game of Thrones’ breaks audience record with season finale

Posted 5:08 PM, August 28, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO’s “Game of Thrones” set yet another audience record Sunday with its seventh-season finale. Nielsen says an all-time high of 12.1 million viewers were tuned in to the wildly popular fantasy drama. An additional 4 million caught the episode on streaming channels.

The seven-episode season began with 10.1 million viewers, while episode 5 drew 10.7 million.

This season “Game of Thrones” has regularly ranked as the second-most-viewed series each week among all programs, both cable and broadcast. Its eighth and final season is scheduled to air next year.

