Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Ballet School is spreading its wings, now offering youth classes in Holland.

These ballet classes are for kids ages 3-9, with classes also being available for kids with down syndrome and Parkinson's disease.

Classes start on September 11 at the Holland Area Arts Council.

To enroll or to learn more about the ballet program, visit grballet.com/holland or call (616)-454-4771 extension 17.