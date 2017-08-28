GR Home for Veterans administrator resigns

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted 7:47 PM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 08:02PM, August 28, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The administrator for the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is resigning.

According to a press release sent by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Scott Blakeney submitted his resignation letter Aug. 25. His last day will be Sept. 11.

A spokesperson for the agency says Blakeney is leaving to spend more time with his family.

In a statement, Blakeney says he was proud to serve Michigan veterans living at the home:

“It has been an honor to serve our veterans alongside some of the finest volunteers and most dedicated employees I have ever known…It is very difficult to leave the members I’ve grown to love, care for and admire. It is equally hard to leave the most committed employees and volunteers that I’ve ever worked with. I have learned a great deal while working at the home, and especially gained an appreciation for the dedicated people that care for our heroes.”

Blakeney was appointed to chief operating officer of the Grand Rapids home in December 2015.

Michigan Veteran Health System COO Steve Rolston will be the interim administrator until a permanent hire can be made.

