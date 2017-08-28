× Ionia home damaged when hit by drunk driver

IONIA, Mich. – One person is in custody after crashing into a garage and retaining wall while allegedly intoxicated early Sunday morning.

The incident began to wrap up at about 2:00 a.m. Sunday when Ionia officer Alec Lynn noticed a truck heading south on N. Division Street with sparks coming from underneath. The truck was also driving in the middle of the street and had heavy front end and side damage from a recent crash.

Officer Lynn stopped the truck on E. Lincoln Avenue near Rich Street. The driver failed a sobriety test, according to the department, and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and not having insurance.

While making the traffic stop, police were called to the 600 block of N. Division Street where a driver had crashed into the garage of a residence and left the

scene. Officers were able to determine that the driver had driven west on Fargo Street and tried to turn south onto N. Division Street, but went off the road in the turn and then over-corrected and went across N. Division Street, through a front lawn, across the top of a cement block retaining wall and into the garage of a home. The driver then backed out of the driveway and back onto N. Division Street, where Officer Lynn spotted the truck and made the arrest.

No one was injured, but the home did suffer heavy damage, according to police.