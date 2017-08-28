Man injured when car hits moped

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a 40-year-old Wyoming man was injured Monday when his moped was struck by a car.

The crash happened at about 5:25 p.m. on Robins Road near Mitchell Street in Grand Haven Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the man was turning into a driveway when a car that was trying to pass hit his moped from behind.

The man was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old Allendale woman, was not injured,