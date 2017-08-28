Meet Peanut, a therapy horse at Karin’s Horse Connection & Legacy Stables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For some horses are much more than a hobby, they are a passion and sometimes a profession. At Karin's Horse Connection, they take it to the next level; horses are partners, and together they offer therapy to those in need.

Karin Schmidt, owner of Karin's Horse Connection and Legacy Stables, talks more about their mission, and brought along Peanut the miniature horse.

The next six week session at Legacy Stables starts on September 18 and goes through October 30.

To register or for more information, visit karinshorses.com.