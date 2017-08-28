How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Meet Peanut, a therapy horse at Karin’s Horse Connection & Legacy Stables

Posted 1:04 PM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:03PM, August 28, 2017

For some horses are much more than a hobby, they are a passion and sometimes a profession. At Karin's Horse Connection, they take it to the next level; horses are partners, and together they offer therapy to those in need.

Karin Schmidt, owner of Karin's Horse Connection and Legacy Stables, talks more about their mission, and brought along Peanut the miniature horse.

The next six week session at Legacy Stables starts on September 18 and goes through October 30.

To register or for more information, visit karinshorses.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s