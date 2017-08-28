Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. West Michigan's biggest school district, Grand Rapids Public Schools, gets back in session along with many other schools around the area today.

GRPS is just one of a record number of districts and charter schools in the state that opted to start before Labor Day this year. More than 120 across the state got waivers from Michigan to do so.

A friendly reminder for everyone to be a big more cautious due to kids in the crosswalks, buses making pickups and drop offs, and school zone speed limits will be enforced.

2. Floyd Mayweather cam out victorious against MMA's Connor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Grand Rapids native won with a TKO in 10 rounds.

Mayweather announced his retirement, leaving the ring with a historic record of 50 and 0.

Mayweather will now hang up his gloves a billionaire, making him part of an exclusive club of athletes that includes Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

3. Two stars of the Blue Collar Comedy Troupe are hitting the stage at the Allegan County Fair in September.

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy will perform together on opening night, Friday September 8. Tickets are on sale now and start at $25.

The Fair runs through September 15 and includes other entertainment headlines Alabama and Michael Montgomery.

4. Replicas of Christopher Colubus' ships, the Nina and the Pinta, will be at the Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven over Labor Day weekend.

The Nina is the caravel, a type of Portuguese ship, that Columbus sailed on and the Pinta was the first of his ships to sight land. According to the Columbus Foundation, the Nina is the most historically accurate replica ever built because it was made by hand without the use of power tools.

Both ships are currently in Muskegon, where they will be until Tuesday.

5. When people can't find their balls while golfing, it's safe to assume it's a bad shot. This was not the case for a 93-year-old golfer, who ended up getting a hole in one.

Frank Swingle says when he couldn't find his ball, he though he'd hit a bad shot. However he didn't realize it was a hold in one until his golfing partner told him to look in the hole.