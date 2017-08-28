× Motorcyclist struck, injured in crash

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after his bike was struck by a distracted driver.

According to police, Austin Camp, 23, was driving northbound on 68th Avenue near Leonard Avenue in Polkton Township when a motorcyclist slowed in front of him to turn into a private drive. Camp was distracted, police reported and was unable to react quickly, striking the back end of the motorcycle.

Nicholas Frantz, 30, wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries.

This crash is still under investigation but police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.