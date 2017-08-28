× Neighbors dispute escalates over used water heater, arrest made

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say a 49-year-old Kalamazoo Township man is facing charges after an early morning dispute on Monday.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. in the 2300 block of Woodward Avenue in Kalamazoo Township.

A 34-year-old woman reported she confronted by her neighbor after he allegedly shined his headlights into her home. According to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, the dispute escalated when she told police the man drove his truck over her bushes in an attempt to run her over.

Police say the woman made it safely to her own vehicle and tried to force him to leave by ramming his truck.

The suspect drove off and stopped at the intersection, a short distance from the home. Witnesses told police the suspect shot five rounds from his truck.

Authorities recovered 2 handguns from the suspect’s vehicle and the man was arrested.

Police say the dispute stemmed over a used water heater and the man claimed he did not receive payment after it was removed from his home.

If you have any information, call (269) 343-0551 or call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.