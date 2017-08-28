Plea deal made in crash that killed teenager

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A plea agreement was made in connection to a marijuana-induced crash that killed a Grand Rapids teenager.

Alyssa Stark, 20, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated and no contest to a moving violation causing death. Two charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and serious injury were dismissed.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says Stark was under the influence of marijuana when she lost control of her car on the highway, which crashed into a fence and landed in a ditch.

A passenger in the vehicle, 15-year-old Alexis Danielle Brown-Johnson of Grand Rapids, was ejected from the vehicle and killed. Two other people in the vehicle were injured.

The prosecutor’s office says the maximum penalty for moving violation causing death is one year in the county jail.

Stark is scheduled to be sentenced October 5.