KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A five-year-old Kalamazoo Township boy was wounded Sunday afternoon after shooting himself in the hand.

Township police say the boy found the loaded gun in an unlocked safe at the home in the 3000 block of Carleton. The boy’s family took him to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Police are still investigating the incident. No charges have been filed at this time.