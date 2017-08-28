How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Richmond Park hosted Wag ‘N’ Wade event for the family dog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- One city pool went to the dogs on Sunday.  Grand Rapids hosted its first Wag ‘N’ Wade dog swim at Richmond Park pool.  It was the last day for all of the city pools, so officials decided to let in a different kind of swimmer.

They provided tennis balls, water, and waste cleanup bags.  There were almost 150 dogs spent time jumping into the pool.   Organizers say they plan to hold this event again next year and possibly expanding it to all 3 of the city's pools.

