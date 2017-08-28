× Sentencing delayed for man accused of assaulting wife

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The case of a man accused of assaulting his wife continues to be delayed because of new evidence.

Chris Carpenter was charged with killing his wife, Joy, over a year and a half ago, but that charge has been lowered to assault. Carpenter was accused of beating his wife so severely that she died from her injuries at a local hospital, but evidence was later introduced that showed Joy may have died from her treatment instead of those injuries.

Carpenter pleaded ‘no contest’ to the assault charge and was expecting to be sentenced Monday. However, the court adjourned Monday without sentencing him as they continue to iron out details of how he should be sentenced.

Joy’s family came to court Monday hoping for some closure and resolution to the case, but went home disappointed that they could not address the court.

Despite the ‘no contest’ plea, Carpenter is maintaining his innocence as well, saying Joy was hurt in a fight with two women outside her home that night in December 2015.

Carpenter’s sentencing is now scheduled for September 11.